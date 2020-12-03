'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 2: Archana Is Disappointed

This episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil starts off with the housemates having a good time in the garden area. They wake up and they have a bit of fun among themselves. They try to practice voice modulation and thus they end up giggling and laughing throughout the session. They try to tease each other and thus Sanam apologises in the midst of it to Somu. She tells him that it is okay and that she is taking it all as a joke. Thus the banter between them continues.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 2

Archana is angry

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil resumes and Rio happens to find out that Archana is extremely angry as he heads towards the kitchen area. He notices her and asks what is the reason for her anger. She tells him that Nisha called her bossy and thus her words hurt her. He stares at Nisha and Archana tells him that she even scolded her for the inappropriate remarks, however, she hasn’t listened to her and has continued with her bad behaviour towards her.

The confrontation

Gabbi speaks to Aajeedh and tells him that during the morning task, she found Nisha’s actions quite uncalled for. She recalls how she called Archana bossy and that she should apologise to her. The rest of the housemates gather and advise her the same and tell her to not create any problems as people from the house will get eliminated as the finale approaches. An hour later, Archana and Nisha are seen seated together on the garden. Archana tells her that she was hurt by her words in the morning. She tries to reason with her by saying that she does not want to have a baseless tag if she gets eliminated from the show. Nisha hears it all and refuses to apologise to Archana and says she can do whatever she wants.

The problem persists

Soon the housemates get information about the interaction between Archana and Nisha. They find it shocking that Nisha acted rashly towards Archana and said certain things to her. Gabbi says that she did not expect Nisha to be so cruel when she first entered the house. Rio still advises them to let the two ladies solve the matter on their own. He adds that it is best if the rest of the housemates not fall into the matter as it would create an even bigger misunderstanding.

