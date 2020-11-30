'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update | November 28: Kamal Haasan Saves Bala And Aari

The episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins with Kamal Haasan asking the housemates about their experience outside the Bigg Boss house. In the previous episode, the housemates were moved out of the house as a precautionary measure. The Nivar cyclone had been causing distress and thus the housemates were taken away in order to avoid any mishap.

Thus, the host asks them about how they handled the situation while they were gone from the show. The housemates share their experiences and express concern for their family members. Kamal Haasan assures them that their family members are alright and in good condition. He also tells them that the Nivar cyclone isn’t as bad as the 2015 Chennai floods. He, therefore, puts the housemates at ease and says he cannot reveal much past the information than he has already given.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update November 28

Kamal Haasan questions the housemates’ motives

The episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil further continued after Kamal Haasan asking Aari and Bala for their reasons for quitting the Nomination Topple task. The task was seen as one of the crucial ones for deciding the nominations for the upcoming weeks. Yet the two refrained from taking part in the task. He also questions Nisha for her reason in naming Rio as the winner of Bigg Boss 4. He advises her to not go forward with a defeatist attitude. He tells her that she should not have participated in the show if she wanted to lose and did not want to put up a competition.

The housemate's answer

The host tells Aari that he has a few world records to his name and thus he should not quit easily in the game. He then asks for their response, to which Aari and Bala share their point of view. The two had quit the task due to an argument between them. Due to major profanity used in their argument the host was upset with them. The argument was also the major reason for them to quit the task at hand. Thus Kamal Haasan simply tells them to continue playing their game in whichever tactic they see fit.

However, he warns them of the use of profanity and foul behaviour. Nisha however does not respond to the question and simply agrees with the host assuring him that she will put up a fight. The episode ends with Kamal Haasan doing the impossible and saving both Bala and Aari from nomination despite them being the highest nominated housemates

