'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update November 19: Luxury Budget Task For The Week Announced

The audience will get to see details of the Luxury Budget Task in the non-fiction show of Star Vijay, Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil. Big Boss gave the contestants a notice on which all the mandatory rules and procedures to play the game were mentioned. Archana read the letter aloud and the housemates rushed quickly to finish their remaining duties. Aari hurriedly prepared the dish while other contestants also performed their duties. Read the Bigg boss 4 Tamil written update below.

Bigg boss 4 Tamil written update November 19 -

Luxury Budget task

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 November 19 episode starts with the clock tower luxury budget task. In this task, the housemates are divided into two teams where two members were given the responsibility to count the time while the other three stood on the given clock each in its respective hands. The task went on the whole day after that the buzzer rang. The other day a ghost task was given to Ramya, Gabby, and Rio who were asked to change their get-ups into something scary. The trio had to scare the housemates in Big Boss’ house.

Balaji’s team

Despite many attempts, they could only manage to scare Aranthangi Nisha who got extremely scared. Later, Sanam, Anitha, and Nisha were chosen to keep the track of time and they accomplished the task. The next turn was of Balaji’s team in which Balaji himself along with Ramya, and Suchitra were included. However, Balaji didn’t care less about the luxury budget task as he kept sleeping throughout his turn. Although his team members tried to wake him up which completely went in vain.

Anitha who was counting the time on his behalf eventually quit and walked away. This behaviour fumed Balaji who angrily entered the game. Somehow, his team being fortunate completed the allotted task in only one hour and twenty-six minutes.

Archana’s prediction

Archana, the next morning, hilariously predicted everyone’s day. In Bigg Boss Season 4, Tamil, participants will pluck their fruit from the tree placed in the garden area, in their respective baskets. Although due to Balaji’s carelessness some points might get deducted from the luxury budget.

