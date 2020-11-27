'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 26: All Housemates Are Against Rio

In the last episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Somu was the winner of that round of The Call Centre task and Ramya got nominated to the next week. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 November 26 episode stars with Rio continuing the task by calling Aajeedh. Find out more about yesterday's episode in the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update below.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update

Rio’s call to Aajeedh

Rio called Aajeedh. As he attended the call, Rio asked him to sing a song. Aajeedh sang an emotional song and later, Rio questioned Aajeedh about his opinion of having groups in the house. Aajeedh replied to him saying that he felt so sometimes. Rio continued questioning Aajeedh against the other members of the house. Aajeedh later explained to Rio that his affection towards anybody was not wrong. Having a lot of discussion Aajeedh disconnected the call. Calling him again, Aajeedh asked Rio for his feedback and got a 5-star review.

Aajeedh gets praised

As the call ended, Archana praised Aajeedh for his replies. She says that his maturity level is different and he managed to reply to all the questions that Rio asked. Later, all the other members start discussing with Aajeedh about his call with Rio. Rio hugged Aajeedh and Jithin and Rip also praised his way of answering and lifted him on their shoulders.

Rio apologized to Saman and Anitha

Later, Sanam questioned Rio about a few things that he mentioned on the call regarding Sanam and Ankita's friendship. Rio started explaining to her that whatever he said about the two of them was in a good way and he had no intension to mock them. Sanam told Rio that his behaviour was not appropriate even if it was a joke. Anitha also supports Sanam by saying that Rio shouldn’t have mentioned their name in the middle of the conversation. Rio apologized to them both and also said he would not repeat this mistake.

Shivani questioned Rio about Jithan

Jithan was seen sleeping. Shivani questioned about why he was sleeping. Rio replied to her saying that he has always been the one waking everybody up and this was the first time Rio had noticed him sleeping. Nisha and Archana tell Rio that he is not waking him up due to favouritism. The episode ends with players discussing who the next performer would be.

