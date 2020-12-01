'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update | November 30: A New Captain For The House Is Elected

The episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins with Somu and Rio complaining to Bigg Boss. They accuse Gabby of eating slower than everyone else and thus wasting the time in tasks that follow throughout the day. Further, Gabby gets the hint of their complaint and teases them by name-calling. Rio also begins to taunt her and the group eventually has a good time out of the situation.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update for November 30

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update November 19: Luxury Budget Task For The Week Announced

The Captaincy Task

As the finale week of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil comes closer, the housemates begin to take the tasks seriously. Amid this, the captaincy task arrives and poses as a great opportunity for the housemates to put themselves on a pedestal. The task required contestants to head out in the garden area of the house. Once there, they would see certain coloured cubes that resemble each contestant from the house. The housemates are required to collect the cubes with a stick. Dropping the box or pushing away their boxes will result in negative markings. Thus the contestants with the highest number of boxes win the task and become the captain of the house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Written Update November 25: Somu Shekhar Wins The Call Centre Task

The Task Begins

As soon as the buzzer goes on, the contestants hastily run to the garden area and begin with the task. All the contestants begin pushing the cubes and collecting them one by one. It is soon revealed that Ramesh is associated with the blue colour cubes while Balaji is green and Ramya is Red. Rio gathers his group and explains the game to them to better understand the tactics. Two cubes fall down and Bala ignores them to focus on the bigger task ahead. The buzzer rings and the time for the task is stopped.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Written Update November 26: All Housemates Are Against Rio

The Final Result

Bigg Boss makes an announcement and requests Rio to count the boxes. While he does so, Bigg Boss tells him to negative mark the fallen boxes. He agrees and begins with the counting process. Bala gets a count of 18 boxes and gets two negative points for dropping two boxes. Thus his points are reduced to 16. Ramya gathers 11 points and drops 4 boxes thus his total comes up to 7. Ramesh, on the other hand, collects 20 boxes and drops two, making his total up to 18. Thus it is revealed that he is the new captain of the house.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update | November 28: Kamal Haasan Saves Bala And Aari

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.