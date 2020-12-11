'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 10: The Best Performers Of The Task

The episode starts off with the contestants carrying out a task. In the task, the housemates are required to perform a number of tasks with an egg. If not completed, the housemates can take away the heart of that particular contestant. Thus the game goes on and one by one, the housemates begin to take part in the task.

As the game moves forward, the housemates assign several tasks to the one carrying the egg. A number of housemates fail to do the task due to how gross some tasks are. Eventually, they end up losing their heart and the other housemates begin collecting as many hearts as possible.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 10

The results come in

The next day, the housemates wake up cheerfully and Bigg Boss soon requests their attention. Once the housemates are fully settled, Bigg Boss asks them to nominate whom they thought performed well in the luxury budget task. The housemates thus begin nominating among themselves and eventually finish the process with no one being defined with the highest votes.

This Bigg Boss considers the votes and finally names Bala, Ramya and Nisha as the best performers for the luxury budget task. Further on Bigg Boss surprises the contestants by announcing that the contestants who have won the task will now be eligible to qualify for the captaincy task which will begin next week. The winning contestants rejoice and celebrate among themselves.

Bigg Boss has another request

Bigg Boss further makes another request to the contestants and asks them to name two people whom they thought performed the worst in all the task during the past week. The contestants thus begin naming one another. This does not go well and the contestants soon begin arguing on the points put out by the other. They also begin name-calling and bringing up past issues. Bigg Boss intervenes in the situation and asks the contestants to avoid arguing and take their time in naming the contestants. Eventually, the contestants settle down and vote in an orderly fashion making Anitha get five votes and Jithan getting nominated the most.

