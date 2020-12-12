'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 11: New Captain Of The House Selected

The episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil starts off with the housemates meeting each other and trying to clear up a few things from the past. Certain misunderstandings gave rise to arguments in the previous task. Thus Rio and Anitha were among the first who tried to create a conversation. The previous task required the contestants to name the worst-performing housemate for the week. Thus a few names were taken which caused misunderstanding and arguments among the housemates.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 11

Bigg Boss release contestants from Jail

As the episode began Bigg Boss soon announced that the contestants in jail are free to go. Thus Anitha and Ramesh walk out freely from the Bigg Boss prison. A few moments later in the bathroom, Shivani and Nisha are seen playing casually. They sing along and clap hands in the joy of the moment. Rio passes by and feels that their childish behaviour should not go on. She thus looks towards the camera and appeals the audience to vote wisely for the contestants in the upcoming week. She specifically then mentions that the audience needs to vote for deserving contestants unlike them who constantly fool around the house. Anitha hears the commotion and mentions that it was better to stay in jail so as to avoid the drama.

The Captaincy Task arrives

The captaincy task arrives early and the housemates are shocked. As mentioned earlier three contestants were shortlisted to take part in the task. Bala, Ramya and Nisha who won the luxury budget task get to compete for the captaincy task. The task is thus announced and the contestants are required to place the cubes in the right order. Each cube has bears a picture of the housemate's face. Arranging in perfect order in the shortest time would guarantee a winner for the captaincy. The game soon begins and things go underway. In a short amount of time, Bala emerges victorious. The house members congratulate him and he begins to address the housemates. Bala thanks them for their support, however, he points out that two of his cubes are misplaced. The housemates check the cubes and indeed two cubes were misplaced. Thus Bala brings thins to the attention of Bigg Boss and requests them to name Ramya as the captain. Bigg Boss aggress and names Ramya as the Capitan.

