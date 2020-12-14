'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 12: The Eviction Process Begins

In this episode, Kamal Haasan welcomes the viewers for Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil and begins the show by mentioning that over the past week he has noticed a few things within the house. The actor says that he has noticed groups and favouritism within the house a number of times. He further continued that while he did notice that he also did not ignore the fact that several rules were broken within the house during certain tasks. While some housemates stayed honest to their mistakes and corrected it, some of them did not stay honest and broke a few rules. Thus the episodes for Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil start off.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 12

Kamal Haasan speaks to the Housemates

After watching a few clips from the past week, Kamal Haasan reveals that people in the house have begun to use their strategies to win. He says that the contestants have begun hurting each other with their action and thus trying to side-line them. He says that he finds it quite shocking and proceeds to talk to the housemates. The housemates greet him and the host graciously accepts the warm welcome.

The show proceeds and Kamal Haasan reveals that Gabby, Somu and Jithan have been nominated. He asks them if they know who nominated them the contestants, therefore, begin naming who they potentially thought could nominate them. Haasan hears them out and then proceeds to praise Bala. In one of the tasks, Bala was chosen to be the winner by Bigg Boss. However, after winning a few moments later, the contestant spoke to the housemates and requested Bigg Boss to change the winner. He mentions that he did not complete his task perfectly and thus the results need to be re-checked. Bigg Boss does that and praises Bala for his honesty. Thus Kamal too praises him for the same.

Double Eviction

As the show moves along, Kamal Haasan soon reveals that in the light of recent events Bigg Boss has demanded a double eviction to take place. Thus the housemates get shocked as they know two of the contestants are bound to leave the house soon. Kamal Haasan thus asks Somu and Jithan to go in spate rooms. Thus Somu heads for the storeroom while Jithan heads to the confession room. Once there Jithan is instructed to exit through the back door. It is thus revealed that Somu is safe and Jithan has been evicted from the house. The second eviction however wasn't done in this episode.

