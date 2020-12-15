'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 14: Open Nomination Begins

After the back-to-back nominations that happened over the course of the weekend, the housemates try to kick things back to normal. Two of the most pivotal members from the house have left the show and thus some contestants within the house were sad. The morning arrives and the contestants begun with their daily duties. The kitchen task and the rest of the cleaning work take place as is throughout the day. A few contestants talk among each other casually to pass the time.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 14

The Open Eviction

As the contestants try to come back from the loss of two of their friends Bigg Boss makes another major announcement. He asks the housemates to circle together and prepare for an open nomination. Such a thing was witnessed for the first tie and thus the contestants are shocked. Previously contestants were required to nominate each other in the confession room. However, now they have been asked to do it in front of everyone. Thus everyone in the house are shocked and look on as they have to carry out the task. Bala on the other hand enjoys this very much as mentions he was waiting for something like this for quite some time now.

The Open Evictions take effect

The eviction finally begins and the housemates start to nominate one another. Eventually, things get heated up among the housemates since a number of things were said. People begin to show favouritism and hold personal grudges to nominate the other. This process goes on for a long time and Bigg Boss asks the contestants to clear their mind before moving ahead. After a short break, the contestants resume the nomination and it soon ends with a number of quarrels among them. Bigg Boss returns once again with the results of the nomination. They thus announce that Somu, Aajeedh, Shivani, Archana, Rio and Aari have been nominated. Once the results are announced Anitha and Rio have a fight. She tells him to tell things to her face and not behind her back. Rio tells her that he has learnt to backtalk from her. Things begin to escalate quickly as they begin to raise their voices at each other. The housemates try to stop them from fighting.

