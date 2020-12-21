'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 20, 2020: Archana Gets Evicted

The episode starts off and the housemates are delighted to be greeted by host Kamal Haasan. The actor praises everyone’s performance in the past week and mentions that he is very proud of them. He tells them that he has seen a drastic improvement in each one over the course of the game and he is pleased with it. He speaks to Bala and says that he is very happy to see him perform well and win important tasks. Kamal also praised Aajeedh for his performance from the week and said that he has worked wonders in the tasks and he is quite happy with him.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update December 20, 2020

Kamal Haasan speaks about the housemates

As the host continues his talk with the contestants, he points out that he is concerned for Shivani as he saw her cry 11 times in the past week. He tells her he is aware of her confession room talks and thus wishes to know if she is doing fine. She nods to say she is fine and Kamal assures her that it is all a mind game and she needs to play strong.

Going forward, Shivani was nominated for eviction. However, Kamal Haasan reveals that he is saving her from eviction and thus she is safe. He clears himself out saying that Shivani worked hard for the tasks and thus he is saving her and not because of any emotional concern. He reveals that she has performed well in 70 days and thus she has been marked safe.

The Eviction

Kamal Haasan speaks to Archana and tells her that he liked the games she played and is happy to see her progress. However, she points out that he was worried about looking at her losing her temper. Archana explains that the game got competitive and thus she got lost in her emotions. Kamal Haasan nods and asks the housemates to break four eggs that have been placed in the house.

The names of those in the egg will be safe from eviction. Thus the housemates do so and the names of Anitha and Somu appear. Meaning, Anitha and Somu are safe. The other two eggs did not have any name as Shivani and Archana were presumed to be evicted. As Kamal Haasan saved Shivani, Archana becomes the one to be evicted from the house.

