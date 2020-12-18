'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update December 17,2020: Know The 'Worst Performer' Of The Week

The episode begins with Aajeedh behaving like a foreigner. The task assigned to him dictated him to behave like a foreigner trying to understand the local language. Later Archana teaches him a Tamil song and the duo sing beautifully. The housemates wake up to their beautiful song and appear to be in a blissful mood. Ramya casually goes towards the camera and says that she is getting bored and thus she wants to talk to Bigg Boss. She looks into the camera and asks Bigg Boss to talk to her. Bigg Boss replies instantly and says that she is looking good today. The housemates were shocked at the response and laugh out at the hilarious and unexpected response.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 17

Bigg Boss rounds up the contestants

As the show begins and everyone settles down, Bigg Boss rounds up the contestants and asks them to gather at a particular spot. The housemates do so and Bigg Boss asks them to reveal how much money they have collected. The currency was provided for each task that was successfully completed by the individuals thus Bigg Boss asks them and the housemates reveal the exact amount from their collections. Once the housemates submit their amounts it is revealed that Anitha collected 175 in Bigg Boss currency, Aari had 150, Ramya collected 280, Somu was left with 250, Gabby managed to get 230, Aajeedh successfully collected 130, Shivani had 205, Bala collected a staggering 460, Archana was left with 155 and Rio was left with nothing. Bala thus emerged victorious with the most money and Bigg Boss revealed that this will mean that Bala gets a special power. Bigg boss asked him to be patient as he will reveal the special power to him soon.

The Weekly round up

For the weekly roundup, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to name the housemate show performed well in the luxury budget task. One by one the housemates begin naming whom they thought was the best performer for the week. After the final count is done. Bala and Archana are named to be the best performers from the week. Bigg Boss then asks them to name the worst performers of the week. To which the housemates begin to bring up names and finally it is revealed that not one but two people have been elected as worst performers. Shivani and Gabby were elected as worst performers thus, as a result, they were locked in jail.

