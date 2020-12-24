'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 23: The Ball Game Winner Is Announced

The episode starts off with a glimpse from yesterday’s event when the contestants are engrossed in the ball game. The housemates happen to push each other, not giving the other a chance to claim the ball. This gives rise to arguments between the contestants. The competition to win the task builds up drastically as everyone begins to play for themselves. However, the game closes and the housemates go back and end the task for that particular day.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 23

Points table

The results for the task done yesterday are declared and Aari suggests that a divide in points would be fair to those who could not collect any major points. The contestants disagree with the idea and close the conversation. Team B is called first with Bala earning 22 points, Shivani with 22, Aajeedh with 22 and Anitha with 22 points as well.

Team A is later called on and it is revealed that Ramya won 53 points, Somu with 54, Gabby with 54 and Rio with 55 points. Thus as per the game, yesterday Rio seemed to be leading with the game. The next part of the game requires the contestants to catch the ball as soon as their name is announced on the television. Upon the name being announced, the contestants have to run to catch the ball before it touches the ground.

The Second Phase

The second phase of the ball game begins and the contestants wait eagerly to make up for the fewer points they collected. The first name that is announced is of Anitha, she runs but misses the ball. Bala comes next followed by Rio. The two successfully manage to catch the ball easily.

Hence, the game continues in this manner with each contestant being named to catch the ball. The game thus ends and Bigg Boss presents the final results of the ball game. It is revealed that Ramya has collected 64 points, while Bala has collected 32 points, Anitha with 32, Shivani with 22, Aajeedh with 42, Rio 64, Somu 52 and Gabby 64. Later, Bigg Boss also happens to verify the selection of points and reveals that Rio is the one that has emerged victorious in the task.

