'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 22: A Tricky Ball Game For Housemates

This episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil starts with the contestants getting irritated with each other as they wake up. Upon waking up to a song played in the house, while some housemates were asleep, a few of them enjoy the song. Aajeedh is seen enjoying the song and he sings along to it. However, Shivani begins teasing him with rhyming words and thus interrupting him. Aajeedh gets upset about this and tells her to not irritate him.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 22

The First Ball Task

As the house members settle down and finish with their daily tasks, a new major task comes their way. Ramya is the first one to go ahead and begin reading about the task. The task has been named B for Ball and C for Catch. As the name suggests, the contestants will have to collect balls that will be released from pipes. The bigger ones will carry 20 points, while the medium one carries 10 and the smallest with 5 points. The housemates are required to divide themselves into teams of their own choice.

Upon choosing the team, the contestants will have to go and catch the ball as fast as they can with their team. A buzzer will go off and that will be the signal for the contestants to begin the game. Thus the contestants begin with the division of teams and since there are just 4 girls left in the house, each team is decided to get two. After a while, the teams are formed and the contestants tell Bigg boss they are ready for the task at hand.

The Game begins

The game begins and the teams rush to collect the balls as fast as they can. As the game goes on, Team A manages to collect 20 points in their first run. As the game proceeds, the commotion leads to minor arguments among the contestants. Soon Team A stands at 90 points whereas Team fixes their score with 50 points. Then the two rounds of the game finally come to an end and the contestants await and plan for the third round.

