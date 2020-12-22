'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 21: Anitha Loses Temper Over Aari

Bigg Boss Tamil is currently airing the season 4 of the reality TV show. The show is hosted by Indian actor and Tamil industry megastar Kamal Hassan. With Archana getting evicted from the Bigg Boss house on the previous day, the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 December 21 episode saw housemates in a Maatniya task while the viewers will see whether Ramya and Rio would be safe from the nominations after all. Read on for Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update, the show airs on Star Vijay at 9:30 pm daily.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update December 21, 2020

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil latest episode started with contestants entering the confession room and naming 2 contestants each who weren't deserving enough to be in the BB house, according to them. Som Shekhar took Shivani Narayanan and Aajeedh’s name, while he also considered naming Balaji as well.

On the other side, Balaji nominated Som while Anitha nominated Aajeedh. Shivani nominates Aari Arjuna, and both Ramya and Aari choose Gabriela. Hence Aari was nominated by Gabby and Shivani. Gabby also takes Shivani's name. Both Aajeedh and Gabby placed one vote for Anitha. Rio also nominated Aari. Thus, Gabby, Aari, Shivani, Aajeedh, Anitha, and, Som Shekhar, all enter into this week's nominations for eviction.

Ramya and Rio both become safe from the elimination round. In the further episode, it was shown that BB asks Balaji to save one contestant among those who are nominated, and instead put someone else for nominations. Since Balaji had gained a special privilege after winning the Chickens vs Foxes task, he got this privilege from BB. So whether Balaji saves Aajeedh or Shivani, that was to be seen.

In the episode, viewers would also see Maatniya task where the housemates can ask whatever questions he wants to any housemates, and the person would have to answer it. In the promo, it was shown that Anitha is angry with Aari's comment on her family.

In the Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil previous episode, viewers saw Kamal Haasan talking to Archana before she got evicted, and letting her know what his views were about her role as a housemate. He mentioned that he liked the games she played in the Bigg Boss house and was happy to see her progress. However, he also pointed out that he was worried when she lost her temper in the game.

