'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 25: Christmas Celebrations Unfold

The episode starts off with the housemates picking random contestants for whom they want to be a secret Santa. Bigg Boss invites the housemates to the confession room and asks them about who they want to send out gifts to. During this time, the housemates reveal names of contestants whom they would like to send a gift to. The customary morning alarm rings and the housemates wake up to Christmas Day. They seem very happy and wish Bigg Boss on the occasion. Bigg Boss wishes them back and tells them that there are a few gifts near the Christmas tree for them.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For December 25

Housemates get gifts

The housemates soon rush towards the tree and seem to love the gifts. The gifts delivered to them were secretly planned out by Bigg Boss and the contestants who went into the confession room earlier. The housemates are delighted to watch as their favourite person from the house opens their gifts. Since the gifts have been delivered secretly, no revelation is made as to how the individual got that particular gift. Yet all the housemates get gifts and are overjoyed by Bigg Boss' gesture.

The cake making competition

Later on, the housemates decide to bake a cake among themselves. They divide each other into two teams and begin to prepare cakes. The teams were divided on the basis of people who actually know how to bake and can assist in that field. Thus the baking session begins and both the teams start with the process. The team of Rio bakes the cake first, however, they don’t achieve the desired shape with the cake that comes out. Gabby and team, however, manage to bake the cake a bit late with the perfect shape. The rest of the team later joins them and starts to decorate the cake in whichever way they see fit. The process continues and finally, the two teams stop when the decorations are done. The housemates then taste each other’s cakes and enjoy the dish. Rio and team admit that the cake by Gabby and team is better and thus announce them as winners of the bake-off.

