'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Written Update December 18: Archana Wins The Captaincy Task

In the December 18 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, after the Chicken VS Fox task, the house gets its next captain with a new captaincy task. The contestants who performed well in the previous task were chosen to play the captaincy task. All the contenders gave a neck-to-neck competition.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 written update December 18

The episode begins with Balaji, Archana and Ramya facing each other in the initial stage of the task. The trio were given boards of three colours including green, red and blue. Each contestant was made to collect bags of the colour given to them using the board. The one who manages to collect all the bags in the maximum number becomes the winner of the captaincy task.

Post giving a cut-throat competition to each other, Archana emerged victorious and defeated Ramya and Balaji. After collecting the maximum number of bags, she became the new captain of the house. However, the twist is that Archana is nominated in this week’s elimination process as she is one amongst those who have garnered fewer votes. During the elimination episode, if she has procured the least amount of votes, then there is a chance of her getting evicted from the house, resulting in her captaincy to get cancelled. If that happens, then another contestant will replace her position as the captain.

The new captain Archana was also seen fighting with Som Shekhar. She blamed him for spoiling her image which gained her the bottom position in the voting chart. On the other hand, Aari has gained the top position on the voting list. After the task, just like Aari even Ramya was called in the confession room by Bigg Boss. While Aari was asked if he has been the entertainer of the house, Ramya was seen having a smiling conversation with Bigg Boss.

While giving his confidential answer, Aari said that he cannot stoop low to entertain people in the house. He also unveiled that the contestants in the house body shame each other to gain limelight. However, he cannot drop his personality so low to gain attention. Bigg Boss wrapped the conversation calling him ‘Shishya’. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

