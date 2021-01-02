'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For January 1: Aari And Bala Have A Heated Conversation

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 latest episode starts with members waking up to the song Adiye Adiye Ivale song. Bigg Boss announced that the Freeze task for this week is completed. Members nominate the best and worst performers in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 January 1 episode. Here is a look at the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update for January 1 episode.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update for January 1

Aari and Bala have a heated nomination

In the Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil January 1 episode, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to nominate two members as the worst performer. Aari mentions Bala saying he did not follow the freeze task and also says that he is still not doing his work properly. Bala gets angry and tells her that there is no need to mention about last week as Bigg Boss has asked about this week. Aari and Bala share a heated moment and Aari nominates him and Shivani.

Aajeedh, Somu and Rio become best performers of the week

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil January 1 episode saw Bala and Ramya get nominated by others for breaking freeze. Shivani and Aari get nominated too. Bigg Boss then asks the contestants to choose three contestants as the best performer of the week. Aajeedh, Somu and Rio get nominated as the best performers of the week. Bigg Boss congratulates them.

In the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest episode Aari tells Ramya that he likes the way she is locking the room. Ramya teases him and he asks Ramya to call Rio. Aari asks Rio he does not understand what he mentioned in the nomination Aari explains to him that Gabby nominated him with a valid reason but what he did was purely a safe game. Rio tries to explain him but Aari is complaining about his nomination. Rio says that he can nominate anyone with his wish and says that everyone has different opinions.

Rio becomes the new captain

Ramya then reads the new captaincy task rules. Rio does the task first and gets congratulated by Bigg Boss. Rio is also asked to release Aari and Bala from jail. Bala shares that he feels better while Aari complains to Rio that he does not like the way game is being played. Bala interrupts and starts arguing. Aari says that he will nominate as he feels. Bala mentions that he does not like him often being mentioned as lazy in the house.

New Year celebrations in the house

Aari reads greetings and new year countdown starts in the house. Fireworks are burst in the sky and Bigg Boss wishes Happy New Year to them with pieces of advice. Enna Vena Nadakkattum plays and housemates dance and celebrate. Lights go off and the contestants cut the cake and shout Happy New Year.

