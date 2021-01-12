'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For January 11, 2021: The Return Of The Evicted

The episode starts off with Bala speaking into the camera. After yesterday’s episode, the contestants seem quite nostalgic to see how time has gone by for him. He thus looks into the camera and says that he is aware of all the anger issues he had on the show. He admits to playing dirty politics and various things. Bala also says that after his break up, he was quite unstable due to which he used to take his anger out on the contestants who used to cause him minor inconveniences.

However, he assures the fans that he is changed now due to them showing him love. He says that he is thankful that despite his behaviour, he always stayed one step ahead due to their votes. He thanks his fans and assures them that he will perform better as long as he is in the house.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For January 11, 2021

The Final Week begins

Bigg Boss announces that the contestants have been playing really well during this final week and that they are quite impressed with the performances. Bigg Boss also reveals that the fans too have shown tremendous love for the contestants due to their enthusiasm. Thus, Bigg Boss continues to speak and says that he wishes to hear what the contestants think about their journey of 99 days. The contestants begin to speak and remember many moments they had in the house. They laugh at the fights and the quarrels that happened and in general have a good time. They realise the show is going to end soon and thus feel quite nostalgic about it. The contestants say they hope to see the rest of the housemates soon once they are out.

The old contestants come back

After a short pause, Bigg Boss tells the housemates to come out and gather in the garden area. The housemates do it and to their surprise, the evicted contestants arrive. The housemates seem very happy with this gesture and hug their friends. They shake hands, jump on one another to hug them and thus express their joy. All the evicted contestants too get quite emotional seeing their friends once again and thus begin to cry tears of joy and thus share a blissful moment.

