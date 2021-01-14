'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For January 13: Surprise Guest In The Bigg Boss House

The episode starts off and the housemates realise that it is the 101st day of their time in the Bigg Boss House. As they wake up, they happily greet each other and share a dance. The housemates seem delighted as they wake up next to the eliminated housemates. Bala intervenes in this and says that this whole setting feels like the initial days of the show when they did not know each other. However now the only difference is that they are together and they know each other well. The housemates thus rejoice thinking about the memories they have had in the Bigg boss house.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For January 13, 2021

Anitha Enters the Bigg Boss House

After a while of having fun among themselves, the housemates realise that they have a few members missing. Bigg Boss agrees with them and thus says that he has a surprise for the housemates. Soon enough, Anitha walks in through the gates of the house. The housemates were delighted to see her and greet her. Some of the housemates get emotional seeing her and express that they are very happy to have her in the house with them for the final episode of the show.

A task involving all the housemates comes along

Nisha reads the first task for the day and reveals that in the task a few people will be playing kings while others will be playing devils. Thus the housemates have to divide themselves into groups and Bigg Boss takes charge of the following. He names Suchi as the queen along with Samyuktha, Gabrilla, Anitha, Aari, Aajeedh, Archana, Ramesh who will be playing the role of the Royal family. On the other hand, Rio, Sanam, Bala, Nisha, Somu, Rekha Ramya Velmurugan will be seen playing the Devils.

The game requires the devils to capture the Royal family members and vice versa. Thus the game begins with the buzzer ringing and Aajeedh is the first one to get caught. He begins laughing and thus creates a jovial mood for everyone. Bigg Boss too finds it hilarious as Aajeedh asks him for another chance in the game. The game goes on and Gabby gets announced as the winner of the game.

