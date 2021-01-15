'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For January 14: A Certain Amount Is Collected By Gabby

The episode starts off with the housemates greeting each other and having fun as they make rangoli in the house. While some housemates assist one another in rangoli making, the rest cheer them by singing songs. A new circular comes around at this time which grabs the attention of the housemates. They stop their work and assemble at one spot in the house. Archana is tasked with reading the circular and thus she proceeds to the stands.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For January 14

A new task is announced

Archana begins reading and reveals that Bigg Boss has claimed that there will only be one winner in the game. The letter then reveals that the next task that will come will only be for the 6 finalists. The finalists for the show who have been playing for a long time and have been on the show for the longest will play the task. The remaining housemates have come as a guest in the Bigg boss house and have been eliminated thus they will not be allowed to play the task. Bigg Boss strictly instructs them that the six finalists cannot take any advice or help from the eliminated contestants. They will have to go about the task on their own and win it by themselves.

The Amount Task

Bigg Boss then reveals details about the new task. He tells them that a huge bag of money will be placed in the garden area of the house. The six finalists are free to take that cash as they please. However, taking that cash would mean that they quit the show. Meaning, if one of the six finalists were to take the cash, they will have to walk out the show and thus leave the show with just 5 finalists. The one who walks out gets to keep the money nonetheless. The buzzer plays and the task is underway. Moments before anything happens, Bigg Boss tells them that if they fail to pick up the bag within a given time, the task closes, so they have to think quick.

Gabby Leaves

None of the six contestants wishes to take the bag, however, Gabby notices Somu trying to get the bag and stops him. She takes the bag just in time and thus the buzzer goes off naming Gabby as the owner of the bag. She asks Somu to play the game and not be worried about anything. The housemates appreciate her sacrifice. Bigg Boss too asks if that is her final decision by thus giving her another chance. Gabby says she is happy with her choice and she wants to see her family and friends at home. She gets an emotional farewell.

