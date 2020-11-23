Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update For Nov 21, 22: Suchi Evicted While Aari & Rio Are Safe

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4, the results of the recent elimination task were announced. Read on for some highlights of the Saturday and Sunday episodes that aired on November 21st and 22nd. Contestants Aari, Rio and Suchi were under the scanner and the viewers were doubtful whether someone amongst the three would be evicted. Read on for details about Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 November 21 episode

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil recent episodes showcased host Kamal Hassan appreciating the efforts of housemates during the Manikundu task which was a clock tower related luxury budget task. He appreciated the efforts made by team Aari Arjuna, Gabriella Charlton as well as Rio Raj, and completing their tasks within 3 hours that too with perfection. In the clock tower luxury budget task, the housemates were divided into two teams where two members were given the responsibility to count the time while the other three stood on the given clock each in its respective hands. The task went on the whole day till the buzzer rang. Kamal, however, warned Balaji Murugadoss not to break rules as often as he does, and also advised him to maintain a positive spirit in the task. However, Kamal Hassan lauded Balaji to try and maintain his cool by doing meditation.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 November 22 episode

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest episode showed Kamal Haasan talking about the instance when contestant Rio Raj hit a glass door in anger. Kamal explained to him, that he wrongly assumed that Balaji was disrespectful, as he was not. In the next task, the housemates were asked to give gloves to the contestant who according to them was their biggest competitor. The housemates then also gave the fake knife to the member who according to them was not a threat to them. During the revealing of the elimination task, Kamal Hassan then revealed that Rio and Aari were saved, however, Suchi got evicted at the end. Here is a promo for the upcoming episode that will air on November 23rd.

