'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update November 18: The Time Bound Task Continues

The time-bound task given to the contestants in the previous episode is carried forward in this episode. The task intensity rises as time flies and the contestants struggle to keep up with the pace. This episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil sees Jithan and Aajeedh counting while Shivani tries to finish the task before time. However, the clock hits 1:30 and the time for them ends there.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update November 18

Refreshments

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil sees the task end, and the housemates are visibly tired from running around the whole day. Thus they take the time out to relax a bit. While they do so, Bigg Boss sends kulfis for them for performing well in the task. The contestants are delighted with the treat and enjoy having it while conversing with each other. The counting process is still on as the contestants relax but they seem unfazed by that as they enjoy after a long day’s task.

Ghost Task

Around 3:30 am, Anitha comes across a new task and secretly reads it. It is mentioned that they will have to scare the housemates by being ghosts. Thus Rio, Gabby, and Ramya are selected to be the ghosts. Some teams are seen counting at night and thus the “ghosts” make their moves on them. They first pounce on Nisha who gets terrified and runs away with fear. Soon, Somu too gets scared and tries to leave the place as quickly as possible. Jithan realises the prank and pretends to be scared while hysterically laughing.

The time task carries on

The morning comes and Anitha tries to wake Bala, Ramya and Suchi who are part of her team. Suchi too tries waking Bala but he seems fast asleep. Soon, the women proceed to do the task and Bala joins them much later and apologies for being late. The delay is noticed by all and they chose to address it later on. Bala tries to make up for the lost time by counting fast. Ramya shouts 7 am and Bala implies that it is water-storing time. As the task requires one contestant to be a clock while others to interpret the task, the activity carries on. The task soon finishes and Bigg Boss congratulates them for finishing the task in just 1 hour 30 minutes.

