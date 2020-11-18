'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update November 17: A New Task Provided By Bigg Boss

The episode Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins with the housemates waking up and noticing certain arrangements made outside and around the house. One of the contestants moves towards the notice board to try to find out what is going on. Soon, Archana, who moved towards the notice board, realises that a new task for them has already begun and they all will have to be quick about the arrangements for the task. She reads out the instructions which state that the housemates need to be in a 5-member team group. Once that is done, three members from the 5-member squad will have to stand outside the house. One will be seated on the hour section, the other on the minute and last person of the second's hand. Failing to do this task would result in the loss of points from the luxury budget.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update November 17

The housemates talk about the task

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil continues and since the task sounded unclear at first, the housemates discuss among themselves about the important points of the task. They hold on to certain teammates from the house in their team and try to understand what the task is all about. Once the discussions are done, they try to begin the task. The task begins at 11 in the afternoon and housemates Anitha and Nisha start counting their designated numbers. Sanam comes in and informs that the washrooms need to be cleaned and they have just 45 minutes to do it all. Rio, on the other hand, stays busy cooking with Archana and they try hard to not waste any time as they begin their task. They plan on making something simple for lunch to save as much time as possible. At 1:30 pm, Anitha gives a signal to alert everyone that their portion of the task has been completed. Thus, the housemates continue with their task and the rest of the group follows.

Bala throws a towel at Shivani

As the task plays out, the housemates get quite anxious as they keep a track of time. Meanwhile, some house members unknowingly distract by singing and making actions. This is not taken well by Bala. Sanam and Shivani dance in the rain and Archana too accompanies them. Bala is upset by this and throws a towel at Shivani but it accidentally lands on Sanam’s back. They laugh it off but Bala seems furious. Archana however comes and scolds them for their immaturity.

