'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 20: Bala And Suchi Go To Jail

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 November 20 episode starts with housemates arranged in the living room. Bigg Boss announced about the team that lost the Manikkoondu task. It was Bala, Suchi, and Ramya’s. Two out of the three would have to go to jail. Then, Bala and Suchi go to jail. Read the Bigg boss 4 Tamil written update below.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update November 19: Luxury Budget Task For The Week Announced

Bigg boss 4 Tamil written update

As per the earlier episode, Bala and Rio were not on good terms as they had a misunderstanding which resulted in a fallout between the two. This episode of Biggboss Tamil shows Somu apologizing to Anitha for neglecting her since the last week. He states to her that he assumed she nominated him for suspension & that is the reason he was worried and while Rio furthermore apologized to Ramesh.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Contestants Trained Like Commanders As House Turns Into Army Camp

Nomination list

The nomination list is the contestants with such leading with nine votes, Anitha with eight, and Sam, Aari, Rio, Bala, Somu with two votes each. With concerns to Bala, he is worried and tells everybody to not imagine things. Rio makes Bala understand by telling him not to take it seriously. He further says that they thought that they are safe from the nomination along with just two votes.

Dice task

Later, Rio reads a captaincy task, in which one long stick would be given to all and they must balance their dice on it and walk through the garden. The task starts and Archana becomes a loser in the first attempt. Gabby and Somu also lost. With Rio and Aari remaining, Aari loses and Rio turns to be the captain.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' To Bring Back Comedian Kumar Sai After Backlash For 'unfair' Eviction

Huda Car Promotion

Shivani reads the next, Huda car promotion. It is about the new car launch in the Biggboss house. Shivani, Gabby, and Aajeedh were the judge for the same. Everyone was divided into groups and had to take a themed photo near the car. The one taking the best picture would get a special gift. While everyone started taking pictures of one another, Biggboss announced that Bala and Suchi were released from jail. The episode ends with Aari and Samyuktha declared as winners of the Huda car promotion.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ariyana Breaks Into Tears And Urges Bigg Boss To Send Her 'home'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.