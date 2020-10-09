Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 8 Episode: The Clash Between Suresh & Anitha

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 started airing just a few days ago on October 04, 2020. The show is available on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. The October 8, 2020, episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 began with the housemates having fun, but soon the housemates started to form rivalries within the house. Here is an update for the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For October 8 2020

The episode starts off with Suresh asking some team members to clean the kitchen. However, Sanam from the team misunderstands his words and walks out from it. Later on, Suresh joins the housemates in the garden. He then talks to Rio and talks about the people in his team. Rio is a bit confused by the talk and proceeds to ask Nisha about what is going on. Nisha explains the kitchen situation to him. She also remarks that no one followed Suresh’s instructions. Suresh, on the other hand, speaks with the captain to change the line of duty from kitchen to something else. The captain takes the request into consideration.

Bigg Boss then calls out the housemates for a rather important meeting. Once the housemates gather, Bigg Boss insists the housemates name 4 contestants for the nomination process. After a while, the contestants discuss among themselves and choose Gabriella, Rekha, Sanam and Samyuktha for the nomination process.

Once this was done, the episode moves to another setting where the housemates discuss Suresh’s wish to shift from the cooking department to the cleaning department. After discussing, Sanam Shetty volunteers to go to the cleaning team. This causes quite a tiff between Suresh and Anitha who debate on why Sanam should volunteer to shift teams. Rekha too remarks that she doesn’t like Sanam leaving the team. However, Sanam manages to somehow get her word through and maintains the fact that she will indeed stay with the cleaning team.

Later, Suresh speaks to Sanam and tells her that he is not going to the cleaning team due to the shift. In fact, he reveals that he is shifting due to the fact that he has a problem with Anitha. Somehow, Anitha hears this and tells him that she has absolutely no problem with him. However, Suresh still stays firm on the fact that Anitha is the biggest problem in the house. Later on, when Suresh, Rekha and Sanam discuss the whole matter, they try to convince Suresh that everyone has their own perspectives and point of views. They ask him to not judge Anitha and her ways. Anitha cries in front of Nisha and narrates all the events of the day. She reveals that in fact Sanam and Suresh fight a lot and now Suresh blames her for some reason. She assumes they are doing that to taint her name in the process.

