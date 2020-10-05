Who Is Bala On Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Balaji Murugadoss is a model and an entrepreneur. He has garnered fame by winning various pageants like Mr International India and Mr Perfect Body at the Mr India competition. Now, he will appear on Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil. So, we have mentioned everything about Bala in Bigg Boss 4 Tamil that you must check out right away.

Who is Bala on Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil?

Early days

Bala was born and brought up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His birthday is on December 2 and is 24 years old. The ace model completed his early education at Karthikeyan Matric Higher Secondary School and enrolled for further studies at SRM for Bachelor's in Computer Science.

However, he has never discussed anything about his personal life in public. Besides holding various modeling titles and representing India at beauty pageants, he is the co-founder of two start-ups. Moreover, he has been a TED speaker at TED Sri Sairam Engineering College and walked ramps for ace fashion designers like Manish Malhotra and several modelling events.

Bala's career front

Bala kick-started his professional journey by participating in various pageants. He received fame after bagging the title of Mr Perfect Body 2017 in Mr India 2017. The model also won Rubaru Mister International India in 2018 and represented the country at Mister International 2019. Later on, Bala marked his acting debut with the Tamil flick, Tyson. He played a negative role in the movie and received attention from his fans and followers.

Now, he will mark his appearance in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. Megastar Kamal Haasan has introduced 16 contestants on the show. Among them, one is Bala.

Bala's social media

Bala is also active on different social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. He enjoys a massive fanbase with over 77, 800 followers on the platform and engages with them by posting numerous photos and videos from his shoots and modelling days. Here are some of them that you must check out.

