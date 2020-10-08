'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil | Written Update For October 7 Episode: Suresh Fights With Everyone

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 started airing just a few days ago on October 04, 2020. The show is available on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. The October 07, 2020 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 began with the housemates having fun, but soon the housemates started to form rivalries within the house. Here is an update for the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 update for October 07, 2020 episode

Also Read | Who Is Bala On Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil? Here's Everything You Need To Know

The episode started off with Anitha Sampath making the housemates laugh by recounting the previous events of the house in the voice of a news anchor. However, Anitha soon found herself in the midst of drama. Her previous fight with Suresh Chakravarthy let to another confrontation this episode, and the two might be forming a rivalry inside the Bigg Boss house.

This episode, Anitha Sampath and Suresh Chakravarthy started arguing inside the kitchen. Later, Suresh also yelled at Anita when she was disturbing him while Aari Arjunan was reading out a letter for Bigg Boss. However, this time Anitha hit back and claimed that she was from a free country where she could talk whenever she wanted to. Their ongoing feud also annoyed Ramya Pandian, who is the current house captain.

Also Read | On Indian Air Force Day, Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' Team's Message Leaves Fans Excited

After Anitha Sampath and Suresh Chakravarthy's fight, the contestants had to come into the playroom for a task. Contestants were asked to share the challenges that they faced in life to get to where they are today. Gabriella, Rekha, Aari Arjunan, Samyuktha and Rio Raj shared their stories this episode.

Also Read | Vikrant Massey To Lead Santosh Sivan’s Film, Says 'it's My Responsibility To Deliver'

Gabriella talked about her body image problems while Rekha revealed how she struggled to change people's perceptions of actors. Samyuktha revealed that her family did not support her for her modelling career and Aari Arjunan shared how he could not even feed his family when he was a struggling actor with no roles. Finally, Rio Raj recalled the story of how he became a TV show host thanks to his hard work as some lucky opportunities.

In the final scene of the episode, Suresh Chakravarthy had another fight, this time with Sanam Shetty. Ramya Pandian tried to mediate their argument but failed. The episode ended on a sour note after Suresh Chakravarthy yelled at multiple contestants and left the room.

Also Read | Who Is Shivani Narayanan? All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestant

[image source: Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 promo]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.