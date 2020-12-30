'Bigg Boss Tamil' Ex-contestant Anitha Sampath's Father Passes Away, Actor Expresses Grief

Bigg Boss Tamil's fourth season's former contestant Anitha Sampath recently suffered from a grave loss. The contestant took to her Instagram to share the unfortunate news of her father's demise with her fans. Anitha Sampath’s father passed away at the age of 62. R C Sampath passed away on Tuesday. Read more details here.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update For December 28: Shivani, Gabby & Others Get Nominated

Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Anitha Sampath’s father passes away

Anitha Sampath recently was a participant in the latest season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She shared this news on her Instagram story and cleared that he passed away due to the age factor. The contestant wrote that her father had an acute ulcer and due to his age he couldn't battle the ulcer and succumbed to this health issue. She also told her fans that he was not able to eat since the last 2 days because of this issue. She added, "He dint have heart attack..". See her story here.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update For December 27: Jayam Ravi On Bigg Boss

In another Instagram story, she wrote that her father, "Mr. R.C Sampath's sudden death was due to the age factor." She revealed that he was 62 years old. She further expressed her guilt and sadness in the same post. She said that she still cannot believe that he is no more.

She explained that she last met him before she went to be quarantined for Bigg Boss. She couldn't even meet him or talk to him after she got home because when she tried to contact him the phone was not reachable. She said that she received the news at 8 am in the morning that he passed away while he was returning to Chennai from Shirdi on the train.

She revealed that he will reach Chennai by Wednesday. She also expressed her denial saying, "I wish he is alive..i can't believe this.." She told her fans that she hadn't heard his voice since the past 100 days because of the show.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Written Update December 18: Archana Wins The Captaincy Task

She posted another story in Tamil which expressed her guilt about being a part of the show. She said that if she had known this was going to happen she wouldn't have stayed in the Bigg Boss house and would've gotten eliminated to spend more time with her father. She said that the last three months she was busy with the show unknowing that her father wasn't keeping well. She expressed that family is more important than work and would have chosen to give this up as work can be done in future but time can't be reversed. She said that everything happens for a reason and asked her fans to take care of their parents so that they don't feel as guilty as her.

ALSO READ: 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' Promo: Archana Has A Breakdown While Balaji Tries To Soothe Her

IMAGE CREDITS: @official_anithasampath IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.