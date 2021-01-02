Bigg Boss Tamil's Vaiyapuri's Latest Photo Shoot Has Him In A New Avatar; Have A Look

Bigg Boss Tamil’s Vaiyapuri is also known for his comic performances on the big screen. Vaiyapuri has appeared in a number of films that starred Kamal Haasan, who coincidentally also happens to be the host of Bigg Boss Tamil. His fans generally know him for his ‘funny guy’ image, but the actor has now shown everyone his glamorous and fashionable side in his latest photoshoot as well. Have a look at the latest photoshoot of Vaiyapuri portraying a different side of the actor.

A glimpse of Vaiyapuri’s latest photoshoot

Bigg Boss Tamil’s Vaiyapuri grabbed the attention of the audience in the show with a different side of the actor coming out on the screen. Quite similarly, the actor’s latest photoshoot also saw him in a completely suave and stylish persona, one which has not really been seen on the big screen. Dressed in a stylish outfit and a pair of glasses that matched with it, Vaiyapuri struck different poses in front of the camera. Vaiyapuri’s photos see him put on a light blue shirt with a white T-shirt underneath, along with pants of a light colour.

In a couple of images, the actor even sported a stylish hat that went really well with the rest of the outfit. The different look of the actor will likely put a smile on the faces of his fans, who have seen him in various kinds of funny roles, but none of which saw his glamorous side. A lot of his roles came as a supporting actor who had a job of putting an element of humour in the films which had a specific image of the actor fixed in the mind of the audience. This photoshoot, however, will show him in a completely different light.

Vaiyapuri has had a rather long and successful career in the world of films. In nearly three decades, he has worked in a number of movies after making his debut in the 1993 film Udan Pirappu. His latest film was Routtu, that released earlier this year. He has also worked in a handful of Malayalam movies.

