Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 1, 2020: Velmurugan Evicted From The House

In this episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil, Kamal Haasan greets the audience and meets with the housemates through the big screen. He wishes them well and appreciates the efforts taken by them for the tasks in the past week. The show goes on and Kamal Haasan speaks with the housemates congratulating them and advising them about their tasks. Soon as the episode proceeds, the housemates begin to mention their queries and doubts.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 1, 2020

Kamal Haasan speaks to the housemates

In Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil, the housemates reveal their dissatisfaction with certain housemates and thus complain about the same to Kamal Haasan. He manages to calm them down and thus offers advice in the meantime. Soon enough, Kamal praises certain housemates for the imitation task. The actor reveals that he was thoroughly impressed by the show put up by them, imitating each other. Kamal Haasan mentions that he was especially marvelled by the acts done by Samyuktha and Bala. The actor continues the praises and soon ends the session. He then speaks to them once again casually only before revealing the eviction card.

Eviction Creates Tension

The housemates who are familiar with the format know that one of them is set to leave the house on the day. Thus the journey of one housemate would certainly end. Over the course of the week. contestants who were called to be in eviction had been performing better; however, due to certain quarrels and arguments, things begin to go down south for them. Thus addressing the same, Kamal Haasan reveals that Somu, Nisha, Suresh and Anitha are the people who have been nominated for eviction. This makes the contestants very anxious as they know one of them is certain to leave. However, the host takes a break and thus eases the tension going on.

Velmurugan Leaves

As the show resumes, Kamal Haasan speaks to the housemates and asks them what they feel. Towards the end, Aajeedh and Velmurugan are the only ones left. This makes Velmurugan think that he will be the one leaving the house. Thus Velmurugan jovially announces that he feels he will be the one to leave the house. Kamaal Haasan jokes with him and asks him when did he turn into an astrologer. As he opens the card, it is revealed that Velmurugan is indeed the one who is supposed to leave the house. The contestants bid goodbye to Velmurugan in an emotional way.

