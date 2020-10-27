'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update October 26, 2020: New Tasks And Nominations

This episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil featured a new task among the housemates which shocked them. Eventually, things began to fall in place for the housemates as they got on with the requirements of the task. However, the task also saw the rise of some new feuds among the members.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 26

First Task

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins with Bigg Boss announcing early in the morning that the contestants are required to nominate one member each. This comes as a huge shock to the contestants as it becomes the first thing they would do during the day. However, the housemates do not have a choice and go ahead with the decision. The contestants begin to nominate each other one by one in private. They also state the reason for their actions while doing so. A number of housemates get nominated multiple times which creates a huge obstacle for them to continue in the show. After all the contestants are done with their voting, Bigg Boss announces the names of contestants who were nominated more than the others. Thus according to Bigg Boss, Somu, Aajeedh, Ramesh, Sanam, Balaji, Rio, Samyuktha, Velmurugan and Anitha became the most nominated contestants.

Second Task

Once the results are finally announced, the contestants discuss among themselves and share experiences. This creates a huge discussion among the housemates who are scared of nomination. However, later Bigg Boss names another task where the housemates are required to divide themselves into two groups. The objective would be to live a village life for the task assigned to them. Further on, another task comes along where Bigg Boss asks the housemates to have a cooking debate. They request Anitha to judge it and thus the task begins soon enough. After a while, the teams finish making their respective dishes with all village equipment as required by the task. Anitha goes around to taste the dishes and announces Nagapuram team as the winner of the village task. The housemates then reunite, taste each other’s dishes and have fun and continue their jovial banter as usual. The housemates later wish everyone at home a joyous festive season and mention how much they miss their families.

