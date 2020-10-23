Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 22, 2020: Intense Debate Between Housemates

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update begins with Archana, Balaji and Suresh cooking in the kitchen. Archana tries to resolve the matter between Bala and Suresh. But they both refuse to listen. Suresh tells her that everything should happen naturally while Bala tells her not to force him.

On the other hand, Suresh complains to Samyuktha about Bala’s behaviour. He tells her that Bala is behaving in a weird manner with him. Samyuktha explains to him that he reacted in that manner because he cares for him and doesn’t want his name to get ruined. However, Suresh refuses to believe her.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update

Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil's contestants debate if it's a family or competition

Later, the housemates receive a new task named Bigg Boss debate. In Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 October 22 episode’s task, the housemates are divided into two groups. One group will support the idea of Bigg Boss as a happy family while the other will talk about Bigg Boss as a competition. The contestants in the happy family group are Rio, Nisha, Jithan, Velmurugan, Somu and Samyuktha. Archana is the judge of the debate and asks everyone to start the debate. The debate breaks open.

In Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest episode, Somu debates that it’s a family since Aajeedh had the eviction card but no one stole from him because they think of him as a member of the family. Balaji steps in and puts forth his point that it’s a competition because, in a family, they don’t nominate its members. He also added that Sanam addressed Suresh in a disrespectful manner which doesn’t happen in a family.

Samyuktha from the family team speaks about how Ramya gave Aajeedh the card out of love. To that point, Ramya says that she has some ethics in life and if it meant family then she could have given it to Suresh too. Jithan talks about Bala and Suresh’s incident and says it’s because of his concern. The debate goes on. Suresh says that he came into the house to win while Velmurugan recalls some incident and says it’s a family. Finally, Archana gives a justified win for both teams.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest episode's second task

Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil 22 October 2020, the second task is that Velmurugan has to sing and whoever has the box gets to punish the other contestant. The task begins and Sanam gets out first. She punishes Balaji and he praises her for 10 seconds. Next, Nisha gets out and punishes Jithan to apply shaving cream on his head. After that, Aajeedh asks Samyuktha to apply kohl as a moustache. The housemates have a fun time singing and dancing.

