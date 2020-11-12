'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update November 11: The Mystery Of The Stolen Papers

The previous episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil saw Somu and Ramya steal the inheritance papers. The Grandmother task was in play when the two contestants stole the papers. However, both Somu and Ramya stole the papers as they had direct instructions from Bigg Boss. This piece of information was secret and thus the two could not reveal it to any housemate. Thus upon stealing the papers, a huge commotion was created in the house and the housemates got furious.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 11

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 10: Contestants Steal Documents During A Task

Angry Housemates

The Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil episode carries forward when the housemates are furious about the papers being stolen in the middle of a task. The contestants whisper among themselves as to who might have stolen the papers. They fear elimination from Bigg Boss as it was a major part of the Grandmother task. Archana gets furious and asks the housemates to honestly step forward as their fate lies in the hands of Bigg Boss. She urges the culprit to turn themselves in as their mistake could cause the elimination of a few innocent contestants. Ramesh raises his hand and says that he strongly doubts Somu.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 9: Diwali Celebrations In The Bigg Boss House

Somu becomes the suspect

Archana looks at Somu and asks the housemates to raise their hand if they feel Somu has done it. Somu, despite being the culprit, pretends to be shocked and reacts to the claims made by Ramesh. However, the housemates vote him to be in doubt. He receives eight votes and becomes the first suspect of the case. After this, Rio gives an idea to check everyone’s bag, Gabby at this point interrupts saying that she does not want anyone interrupting her personal space. However, Rio assures her that the women of the house will check the women’s bags while the men will stay out of it. Thus Gabbi agrees to it.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Written Update November 4: Kamal Haasan Speaks To The Contestants

Bigg Boss announces Ceasefire

Bigg Boss makes an announcement amid all the commotion and announces a ceasefire motion. They ask the housemates to stop the search and to continue the task tomorrow. He then advises the housemates to go about their daily routine and to not bother about the task until tomorrow. However, Bala does not stop and goes straight to talk with Somu. Meanwhile as Bigg Boss was making the announcement, Somu hid the papers behind one of the cameras in the Bigg Boss house. Bala notices it and goes to talk to him. Somu insists that he is simply searching for the papers, as all the housemates were doing the same. However, Bala does not seem convinced.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest' Written Update November 5, 2020: Archana's Team Wins The Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.