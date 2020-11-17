'Bigg Boss 4' Tamil Written Update November 16: Bala And Rio Not On Good Terms

The episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins with Somu apologising to Anitha for ignoring her since the past week. He tells her that he believed she nominated him for eviction and therefore he was upset. Anitha tells him that she would not do that and feels sad that Somu suspected her. Meanwhile, Rio also apologises to Ramesh. Things are soon ironed out between the two and she tells Rio that she does not want to be seen as a villain who always seeks forgiveness from her fellow teammates.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 16

Misunderstandings are created

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil continues, as the housemates find out that Somu spoke to Anitha, they get upset at him. They scold him for going back to her and Somu leaves the room. Rio tries to help him saying that he was being polite and thus no one should be harsh on him. However, the housemates do not seem to care. The next morning when Anitha wakes up, the housemates notice that she is not in a good mood and asks her why. She mentions that Rio has not apologised to her and thus she is sad. She later meets Rio and confronts him. Rio calmly tells her that he has some work to attend to and thus he will talk to her later. Anitha is hurt by this and watches as Rio leaves.

Bala and Rio’s argument

Bigg Boss announces the nominated person list to the housemates with Suchi leading with 9 votes, Anitha with 8 and, Sam, Aari, Rio, Bala and Somu with 2 votes each. Bala gets upset and tells everyone to not assume things. Rio tries to calm Bala down by telling him to not take the matter very seriously as they are somewhat safe from nominations with just 2 votes. Bala, however, does listen to him and the two have a minor argument. Bala later goes outside and speaks with the rest of the housemates telling them that he doesn’t like to create a scene. Rio later comes to talk to Bala and apologies to him. He tells him that he didn’t like his attitude but gets why he is frustrated. Bala too apologies for saying certain things to him.

