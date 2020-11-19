Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Contestants Trained Like Commanders As House Turns Into Army Camp

The several twists and turns in the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house have made the competition tough between contestants. Recently, in the 73rd episode of the show, contestants were taught the importance of army and were trained like them. The entire house transformed into an army commander training camp. More so, there were several types of equipment placed in the outdoor area for better exercising. As part of the training, the contestants performed march past, crawled like an army, climbed several poles and pushed the tyres.

As seen in the promo, the sound of the gunshot scared the contestants. As and when the sound triggered them, they hid in the house. Apart from this, they were also assigned some tasks. Bigg Boss informed them the winner will get a special star. In the game, it was Sohel, who first hit the buzzer. He was made to carry heavy weights but in vain. After him, another contestant named Akhil was made to stand on the pole. With his sheer dedication, he completed the task. After Abhijeet finished the task, he won the game and Harika quickly gave the star to him.

It was Harika's attempt that brought the twist in the tale. She was assigned a difficult task but she did not back out. Harika successfully lifted the tyres and completed her ten rounds. Soon, the star came to her from Abhijeet's hand.

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu contestants get trained like the army

Also Read | Nayanthara Gets A Surprise On Birthday From Family, Beau Vignesh Shares Glimpses

Also Read | Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Adipurush's' Release Date Revealed, See Here

After a day filled with heavy training, Bigg Boss made the contestants feel delighted as he welcomed their parents in the house. As seen in the new promo, the contestants broke down emotionally as they met their parents after a good long break. Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "Family is an ocean of emotions." Many danced with their parents, whereas many burst into tears.

The contestants were overjoyed with Bigg Boss' gesture and they danced away to glory in the living area. As per the recent episode, Akhil was left broken after Bigg Boss ordered him to leave the house. However, he was made to enter a secret room from where he could listen to all the conversations of his housemates.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Dazzles In Retro Pics Clicked On Juhu Beach, Fans Say 'killing It'

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 new promo

Family is an ocean of emotions ❤️ #BiggBossTelugu4 today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/w77IqJJcEV — starmaa (@StarMaa) November 18, 2020

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Celebrates 4 Years Of 'Force 2', Calls It One Of Her 'best Experiences'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.