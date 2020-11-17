'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' To Bring Back Comedian Kumar Sai After Backlash For 'unfair' Eviction

Kumar Sai was the first wild card entry in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and got evicted from the house after spending two weeks in the house. According to India.com, Kumar Sai will re-enter the show. Because of his unfair eviction, many of his fans trolled Nagarjuna and the makers of the show and also requested them to bring Ee Rojuillo star Kumar Sai back into the house.

As per reports, makers will introduce a new twist and bring the ex-contestants back as wild card entries. It is predicted that Monal will be the next contestant to leave the house due to negative reviews. It is also said on social media that Kumar’s entry will bring some changes in the house. The other contestants locked up in the house are Abhijeet, Sohel, Harika, Lasya, Ariyana and Avinash who are stronger than Monal.

Recently, Akhil is given the captaincy and this has led the graph of Bigg Boss to go down. The audiences had high expectation from the current season due to the progress made by the last few seasons. Audiences feel that Kumar’s unfair eviction was to save Monal from being in the process. The viewers also anticipated the elimination of Amma Rajashekar, but the show makers repeatedly saved him.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was first aired on September 6, 2020 on Star Maa and Disney+ Hotstar with 16 contestants entering the house. South star Nagarjuna is hosting the season the second time and Samantha Akkineni has appeared on the show as a guest host. Initially, the reality show was scheduled to launch in June 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Kumar Sai is popular for his performance in Ee Rojullo, Busstop and Lovers. Kumar made acting debut in Tollywood with Lucky. The 30-year-old comedian is married and is blessed with two children. He has won two Nandi Awards, three Filmfare awards for his acting skills and incredible work.

