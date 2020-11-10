Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ariyana Breaks Into Tears And Urges Bigg Boss To Send Her 'home'

As Bigg Boss Telugu 4 enters each proceeding week with the eviction of one contestant after the other, all the contestants of the reality TV show have started feeling the heat as the game is getting tougher. However, while others stay focussed on their aim at acquiring the ultimate title of the winner, popular contestant Ariyana pleaded with Bigg Boss to mark her exit from the BB House. In the latest episode of Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss 4, Ariyana broke into tears and expressed feeling alone in the house.

Ariyana urges Bigg Boss to send her out of house

In one of the latest Bigg Boss Telugu episodes, an emotional Ariyana Glory is seen weeping in front of the camera as she urged Bigg Boss to send her out of the highly-popular television show. She opened up about not being courageous enough to face other contestants as she feels everyone in the BB House has 'ganged up' against her. Ariyana also revealed missing her near and dear ones and spoke about not liking other contestants.

Furthermore, the contestant told Bigg Boss that she cannot handle it and would not want to play the game anymore. She reiterated on being done with the show and its contestants and stressed upon wanting to quit the show by urging Bigg Boss to send her home.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, in the recent nomination task, five other contestants along with Ariyana Glory got nominated for eviction. Moreover, Ariyana has been in constant arguments with multiple contestants including Alekhya Harika, Syed Sohel Ryan and Monal Gajjar. About the latest nomination task, Ariyana went on to call Monal fake while the latter confronted her by asking Ariyana whether she has any grudges against her.

On the other hand, while Sohel and Ariyana got into an argument too, the duo rekindled their friendship towards the end of the task and promised to be nice to each other. In the episode, Ariyana is also heard telling Avinash that except for him, everyone in the BB House has 'ganged up' against her. She also tells Avinash about wanting to leave the house by sharing how difficult it has become for her to stay in the game with everyone standing against her.

Check out the latest promo of 'Bigg Boss 4 Telugu' below:

