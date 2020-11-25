'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 24: Call Centre Task Leads To A Bitter War

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 November 24 episode starts with the whole house transforming into a call centre. As a new task is given every Tuesday, yesterday another unique task was conducted. The members were divided into two groups where one of the team was the customer care executives and their work was to answer calls. Whereas, the other team played the role of customers.

Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Introduces New Nomination Topple Card For Elimination Process

Customers had to irritate the executives by talking about various things. The rule was that the customer service executive had to patiently reply to all the questions of the customers, whereas, there was no such rule for the customers. If the executive disconnected the phone out of frustration, the customers’ team would get a point and if they don’t, their team would get a point. Read the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update below.

Also read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Will Balaji Murugadoss Get A Red Card? Read Details

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update -

Call Centre Task

Rio Raj, Archana Chandhoke, Som Sekhar, Sanam Shetty and Aari Arjunan acted as customers and the others were employed as Customer Support Executives. At the beginning of the task, Archana called Balaji who was a customer support executive. On the call, Archana vented out all her anger against Balaji.

Balaji’s concern

Archana accused Balaji a lot on the call by saying that he was displaying double standard and did not play the game fairly. Archana then forced him to reveal the tattoo that was imprinted on his hand, but it was not shown in the episode. After Archana’s call, Balaji was concerned about the rest of the housemates.

Also read: Madras HC Rules In Favour Of Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Sanam Shetty In Case Against Tharshan

The next caller

Later, there was a rift between Gabriella, Archana and Balaji that lead to the heat inside the house. Meanwhile, the next called was Sanam Shetty who called Samyuktha Karthik. Sanam pointed Samyuktha of not being eligible to continue the show, without letting Samyuktha speak. During the conversation, Samyuktha also pointed on Aari by accusing about his ways of growing up.

The war

Once the call was over, Aari asked for an explanation from Samyukta for all the accusations she made towards Aari. Balaji also got involved in this argument that made Aari raise his voice. This lead to a bitter war between Aari, Balaji and Samyuktha.

Also read: 'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update November 5, 2020: Archana's Team Wins The Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.