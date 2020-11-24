Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Introduces New Nomination Topple Card For Elimination Process

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is entering it's eighth week and as usual, on every Monday, the contestants are supposed to nominate other contestants for the weekly process of elimination. The difference this week is that there's a new addition to the elimination process which is called the 'Nomination Topple' card. Read on to know what the card is about and how it can affect the nomination process in the Bigg Boss house.

What is Nomination Topple card concept?

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants are gearing up for the elimination this week as the contestants enter their eighth week in the Bigg Boss house. But just like every Monday, the elimination process wouldn't be the same as a new concept as been added to the show. A new concept called a Nomination Topple card has been included in the show.

According to a report by Indiaglitz, the Nomination Topple card involves nominees discussing among themselves, and can replace one of the nominees with someone who wasn't nominated for the elimination. The nominated contestants were seen participating in a task and justifying their worthiness to continue in the game. The winner of the card would get the chance to escape the nomination and instead, can nominate another housemate who escaped nomination earlier. The housemates were offered the chance to view the discussion held in the task area. Bigg Boss started the nomination process and asked the housemates to nominate two fellow contestants. At the end of the process, seven housemates, namely Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Anitha Sampath, Som Shekar, Aranthangi Nisha, Jithan Ramesh and Sanam Shetty were nominated.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Aari asks if anyone is ready to sacrifice for Sanam to which Anitha and Nisha are seen blatantly refusing and saying that they will never go for it. The person who finally gets the nomination topple card can nominate one person who wasn't nominated earlier. Nisha nominates Aajeedh while Bala nominates Archana. After a lot of discussions and talks, Anitha Sampath gets the card and decides to nominate Samyuktha instead of herself.

