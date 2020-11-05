Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 4, 2020: The Courtroom Task Continues

The latest episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil saw the housemates continue with their arguments with the courtroom task. After the case of Bala, the court advances to its next argument between Balaji and Som. This time, Som presses charges against Balaji for calling him a puppet. He also accuses him of groupism and further elaborated on his points to prove the following accusations. The argument thus begins between the two.

The Court continues

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 November 4 episode starts with charges being pressed against the two nominees. The case begins and both Som and Balaji get to speak their side of the claim. Som explains how ineffective Balaji has been and accuses him of groupism within the house. He also explains how Balaji's name-calling attitude can be demanding and distasteful. Balaji says that he only name called once and it was in reference to another situation. He adds that if he were wrong, Kamal Haasan would call him out. However, the housemates do not seem to buy this argument and thus the case is ruled in favour of Som.

The interruptions

As the court proceedings begin, Sanam is seen passing comments. This does not go well with the judge as the contestant is intentionally the peace in the proceedings. Suchi, who is serving as the judge, warns her thoroughly. She also tells her that she will get Sanam evicted if this behavior continues.

The Case of Arguments

Aari and Samyuktha are present for the next case where the issue of Aari being fake is taken up. Samyuktha mentions that Aari fakes concern for housemates which later helps him with his strategies as he uses their innocence. Aari is not pleased with the argument and the two end up having a huge argument while in court. After a while, they both calm down and it is time for the audience to choose sides. People vote for Samyuktha and thus Aari loses the case. While leaving, Samyuktha passes a few comments, dissing Aari for the loss.

