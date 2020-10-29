Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 28, 2020: The Fight Continues

In this episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil, the precap shows Bala arguing with Rio. They argue on the statements made by Bala and how shallow they sounded. The two continue arguing as things begin to escalate between them. The housemates soon rush in to calm them down and thus stop the ongoing fight between them for a while. The captaincy of the two is thus challenged and Archana mentions that since she is the captain, everyone will have to obey her.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update October 28 episode

The fight carries on

In this episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil, Bala continues the fight and tells her that he will not do any work if he is forced to do it. He also clarifies that earlier that day, he did not do any work due to him being extremely tired. He also said that he did not like the fact that people just came in and woke him up. Archana then says that it was her duty to inform him to work. The two continue fighting and Bala tells one of the housemates that he will not inform Archana anything as he doesn’t like her attitude towards him. Archana thanks him for saying things to her face rather than talking about her behind her back. Rio, on the other hand, gets into the fight as well and supports Archana. The two leave eventually and Archana tells him that she won’t disturb him again.

The fight ends

Suresh meets with Bala and asks him to apologise and sort things out with his fellow housemate. He advises him that his words were rude despite his intentions being good. Bala agrees with him and says that it is true that he spoke rudely as Archana too went overboard and thus he too spewed hate comments. He then moves to the chamber where the housemates are and he apologises to everyone for his behaviour. He meets with Archana as well and sits down to apologise to her. Archana too apologies to him and says that she sees him as a son. She reveals that she had no intention of hurting him and apologies if he felt that she had such intentions. The two hug and thus end their argument.

