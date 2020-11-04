Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 3, 2020: The New 'court' Task

This episode of Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil begins and Rio is seen giving Archana a heart that he made by himself. Archana is very pleased with it and accepts it and the two have a jovial chat about it. Soon the day begins and the contestants begin with their tasks. The initial task allotted to them is to teach each other 9 expressions in terms of acting. Thus, a few contestants go upfront and portray their talents by displaying emotions. The contestants take part in it gladly before the task eventually comes to a close.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update November 3

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Update October 26, 2020: New Tasks And Nominations

The Court Task

Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil sees a new task is wherein the contestants of the house will require to have a judgement. The task mentions that due to certain quarrels in the house, it is time for judgements to happen within the housemates and thus, the task begins. The housemates are asked to clear their misunderstandings with each other or argue to prove their point. Thus, a courtroom like set up is erected and the task begins with Suchi being the house judge.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update October 24, 2020: Kamal Haasan Condemns Balaji

The first case

The first case of the house is announced and Bala faces against Sanam in the first hearing of the house court. Bala begins with the complaints and thus forms a well-devised strategy. He side-lines Sanam by naming everything she has misplaced or not done appropriately in the house. He mentions that she is always out to blame people and called her useless. He also mentions that Sanam often makes people angry for her personal gain and thus sidetrack others from a particular task. He then closes his statement saying that Sanam in the past has been provoking him to get furious and thus lose control just so that she can gain sympathy in return.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 latest Update October 22, 2020: Intense Debate Between Housemates

Sanam responds

Sanam gets furious and says that she did not pay attention to certain points mentioned by Bala. The housemates tell her that it was her mistake if she did not pay attention. Sanam ignores it and argues that she never used the word useless but she did in case of Bala as he creates problems. Sanam then refuses to clear other points and just says that they don’t talk with each other and she would like it to be that way.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 21, 2020: Suresh Requests His Own Eviction

The judgement

Suchi being the judge asks the contestants to favour whom they support in the argument. She asks people to raise their hands in favour of Bala and Sanam respectively. Eventually, Bala gets the most support from the housemates, thus emerging victorious in the case proving his strategy worked well.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.