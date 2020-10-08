Vikrant Massey To Lead Santosh Sivan’s Film, Says 'it's My Responsibility To Deliver'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has bagged the lead role in filmmaker Santosh Sivan’s upcoming venture. He will appear in the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller Maanagaram. Talking about the project, the star called the opportunity of working with the ace director a dream come true. Read to know what Vikrant Massey said about the moment when he received a call to be a part of the movie.

Vikrant Massey believes his responsibility as an artist has increased with Santosh Sivan’s dream project

Vikrant Massey will play the leading role in filmmaker Santosh Sivan’s next project. As per the producer Shibu Thameens, the actor will portray a young angry man in the Hindi remake of Maanagaram. Speaking about the forthcoming venture, Massey called the opportunity to work with Santosh Sivan 'dream come true'. The actor recalled the surreal moment when he received a call to be a part of the movie and said that he could not believe it was happening for a day. The star added that he had a wide smile on his face for a week as Asoka was one of those flicks that he watched every time it aired on the TV.

Vikrant Massey believed that his responsibility increased after being a part of Santosh Sivan’s next project. He said that it was an actor’s job to be worth his audience’s time and money regardless of the screen size they were watching him on. He also believed that it was his responsibility to deliver. Vikrant Massey revealed that the budget of his movies had changed, leading to the rise in stakes. The actor, however, mentioned that he would not change his approach of surrendering completely to his character and director.

Vikrant Massey's professional front

On the work front, Vikrant Massey has appeared in critically acclaimed movies like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, A Death in the Gunj, and Chhapaak, to name a few. Recently, the actor garnered applause for his role of Pradeep in Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare. Now, he is promoting his next release Ginny Weds Sunny, and has Haseen Dillruba and 14 Phere in his pipeline.

