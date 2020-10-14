'Bigg Boss 4 Tamil' Written Update October 13 Episode: Suresh Gets Into An Argument

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 started airing on October 04, 2020. The show is available on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. The October 13 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 has some interesting twists and turns. Here is an update of the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 13

The episode starts off with an early morning breakfast session where the housemates tasked with kitchen duty prepare food for the rest. The other housemates wake up and get on with the day. Amid all of this, Suresh asks Aajeedh to arrange the table for the rest of the housemates as he is ready to serve breakfast. Aajeedh seems to not take this in the right way and gets upset. He fires away at Suresh and warns him to not order or speak in such a manner with him again. The two shout at each other and get into an argument.

Suresh stands firm that he spoke to Aajeedh in a normal tone and that he must’ve misunderstood him. Ramya, who consoles him, tells him that his voice just sounds stern and therefore Aajeedh misunderstood him. Aajeedh too gets consoled by Bala and tells him about the entire sequence of events that took place. Soon, the two sort their differences and hug each other. Suresh apologises to him and hugs him in return as well. At around 11 am, the housemates receive an eviction pass notice. Ramya picks it and reads it out loud for the housemates. According to the rules of the eviction pass, the contestants who are evicted get to choose one contestant who gets to go out. Whoever stays without the nomination till the end gets awarded the free eviction pass.

Thus, the housemates gather and the nominated contestants discuss whom to send out among themselves. Suresh simply hints that Sanam has gotten the highest votes and therefore he wishes to send her out. However, being a captain he leaves it up to the other nominees to decide the fate of Sanam. The rest of the nominees agree with Suresh and decide to throw out Sanam. Sanam gets upset by this and states that she confides in other people and believes they will vote for her to stay. She leaves the place and cries in silence while Anitha comes along to console her for a bit.

