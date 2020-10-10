Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 9 Episode: Second Nomination List Arrives

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 started airing just a few days ago on October 4, 2020. The show is available on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. The October 9, 2020, episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 began with the housemates having fun, but soon they started to form rivalries within the house. Here is an update of the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update October 9 episode

The episode starts off with Sanam asking Rekha to avoid doing something. Later, it is revealed that he is asking her to refrain from asking for an apology. Bala, in the meantime, manages his chores as the two argue in another corner of the room. The housemates continue to go about their business causally and don’t seem to bother Sanam and Rekha in their small debate. Further on, Ramya simply asks the housemates as to who would help her out to cut some vegetables.

Rekha, who is the cooking team captain, points out that she would assist her. However, Ramya and Aari inform her to rather tell Suresh to help them out with the chores. However, she does not run the idea by him and gets on with her work. Suresh later joins her. He also points out and remarks that this is the exact reason why he left the cooking team. He calls out the team for lack of coordination and the fact that they constantly keep insulting him. Suresh tries to get this message through to Ramya and points out that Sanam and Anitha are both the same.

Later on, the housemates come together and sit down for a chat with each other. All the members discuss their earlier days before becoming famous. They shed light upon their struggle days and reminisce old times. They also speak of the backgrounds they came from and how difficult it was to break out for some of them. The stars get emotional and share a blissful moment with each other. However, their joy is a bit short-lived as Bigg Boss interrupts them and asks them to choose the second list for nominations.

The group was visibly shocked by the sudden attempt but still comply with the rules of the game. They gather for a discussion and then move on to later release their second nomination list. They name Suresh, Ajeedh, Ramya and Shivani for the second nomination list. However, there is no argument on this and the housemates simply give a nod to the decision made by the majority. Later on, as the housemates reminisced about their old days, some of them get a bit emotional towards the end of the episode and miss their families.

