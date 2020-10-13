Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 12 Episode: The Heartbreaking Task

Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 started airing just a few days ago on October 04, 2020. The show is available on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. The October 12 episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 began with the housemates having fun, but soon the housemates started to form rivalries within the house. Here is an update for the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 12 Episode

In this episode, Kamal Haasan begins the week by addressing the pandemic conditions one is facing. He also sheds light on how things have changed since all of us are locked up inside our houses due to safety precautions. He then proceeds to showcase the happenings of the house. Soon, viewers witness an argument between Bala and Sanam. The two have a quarrel as Bala thinks that Sanam misinterpreted words and presented her take before Kamal. The housemates try to calm them down but they remain adamant on their points.

Kamal Haasan then shows up on the screen and greets everyone. The housemates are shocked to see him and greet him back. Kamal Haasan then apologizes for not providing a solution to the Bala and Sanam problem. However, he calms them down by addressing them through his screen. Amid thus Kamal Haasan also starts with the “Heart-breaking” task. He starts it off with Rio who stamps the heartbreak stamp on Shivani and Aajeedh as they haven’t been mingling with him.

He then goes on to give a pure heart stamp to Rekha as she has begun to resemble someone close to him. He also gives another heart to Bala. Somu, on the other hand, also gives a heart to Rio and Nisha as they have grown close to him. He too gives out a heartbreak stamp to Aajeed and Shivani as they haven’t been mingling with the housemates like the others. Samyuktha, however, gives a heart to Aajeedh stating that he has become like a brother to her. She also gives another heart to Nisha as they have been enjoying each other’s company. This process of giving out heartbreaks and hearts goes on for a while as all the contestants state their reasons and further give out their vote.

After the entire process is over, the captain of the house is to be selected and thus as per the condition set by Kamal Haasan last time, the one with the maximum heartbreaks will be elected. Thus three people are called up front, Suresh, Rekha and Shivani. They were the ones with the most heartbreaks. Thus Kamal Haasan chooses the score and announces Suresh as the new captain for the house. The housemates agree with his decision and Suresh immediately assigns new tasks to everyone. Much to everyone’s surprise, the housemates gladly comply with the new rules set up by him.

