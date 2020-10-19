Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 17, 2020: Kamal Haasan Saves The Day

Kamal Haasan addresses the groupism in this episode. He also tries his best to save certain contestants and thus gives them another chance. The episode features several such aspects where Kamal Haasan discusses a number of issues with the housemates.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 17, 2020

The episode starts with Kamal Haasan advising the audience to always wear a mask. He also adds that he has observed a type of groupism going on inside the house. He addresses that a lot of emotions were seen in the house and thus he wants to address them head-on. The day begins for the contestants and they can be seen having a good time. They jovially joke and tease each other as the day begins.

After a while, the contestants are summoned by Kamal Haasan and they appear on screen with him. The contestants are delighted to see him and praise him for the new look that he donned on for the episode. He then thanks them and asks them all to wear masks. The contestants gladly wear face masks as instructed by Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan then welcomes Archana who is the new entrant in the house. He congratulates her on the completion of her first task and she too thanks him for his kind words.

Kamal Haasan then talks to Rio and asks him if he thinks groups exist in the house or not. Rio is startled by the answer and simply blinks to acknowledge the question. He then tries to explain that Suresh tries to target him. Rio then nods yes to the question earlier asked by Kamal Haasan in regards to groupism. Kamal Haasan then speaks to Suresh about the fight between Him and Velmurugan. He advises to avoid doing so and spoke around that topic for a while. He then discusses Sanam and Bala's ramp walk task. He also sheds light on the fact that despite being in a fight earlier the two forgot their differences and completed the task together.

The contestants continue conversing with Kamal Haasan and several topics in regards to misunderstandings are discussed. A fight that could’ve started is averted by Kamal Haasan. Archana in her task gave out a comment to Balaji and he wasn’t impressed with that. However, the actor tried to save things from getting heated up between them. Later on, the eviction list is presented to Kamal Haasan. Much to everyone’s surprise, Aajeedh, Shivani and Ramya are saved from eviction, Kamal Haasan announces. The housemates then rejoice.

