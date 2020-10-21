Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 20, 2020: Bigg Boss Imposes New Rule

In the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 October 20 episode, fans could see a fight break out among certain members of the Bigg Boss house. Amid that, Bigg Boss imposes certain limitations and restrictions on the housemates. These limitations result in making things a bit harder for the housemates as one has to cope with the existing state of events. The tasks and the fight between the contestants get things quite heated inside the house. This creates a negative environment among the housemates.

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 20

The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 October 20 episode starts with Aari Arjuna expressing how upset he is over the comments Suresh made. He mentions that he is not pleased with the remarks and thus does not see eye to eye with him. Suresh, on the other hand, responds by saying that he is the one who is always advising people and thus he should avoid doing that. Things get heated between the two contestants as Aari retorts that he does not advise anyone except Aajeedh.

Soon things get calmer after certain tasks were announced for the housemates. Rio reads out the task which sounds quite simple to the housemates. According to the task, the housemates will be divided into two groups. One would become part of the demon world while the other would be a part of the royal world. The housemates get dressed up in their required attire and proceed to take part in the task. The objective of the task is that the demons can try everything within their capability to disturb the members of the Royal family group. The Royal family, on the other hand, does not have to flinch or even react to anything that is thrown at them. Once they do it, they will succeed in the task. However, if they fail and react to the demons, that particular person will become the slave of the demon world.

The task begins and things get underway. People begin to enjoy the task and one after the other they engage in it. However, the constant irritation from the demons leads to a physical fight between Balaji and Aajeedh. The two argue with each other and later even Suresh jumps into the fight. Bigg Boss intervenes soon enough and asks them to redo the task properly. The task is completed properly and the housemates casually sit around the house as they discuss how much they enjoyed the task. Later on, Bigg Boss makes an announcement that they will impose limitations on food, water and cooking gas. This comes as a huge shock to the contestants who did not expect such a thing. Thus, this how Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 October 20 episode ended.

