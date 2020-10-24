Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 23, 2020: Housemates To Rate Themselves

In Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 October 23 episode, the contestants have an argument as they are asked to rank themselves according to their performance. They are also asked to pick the best performer in the ‘Naada illa Kaada’ or the royal family vs demons task. They also celebrate Jithan Ramesh's birthday in the episode. Read the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update below for the October 23, 2020, episode:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 22, 2020: Intense Debate Between Housemates

Bigg Boss 4 Tamil written update

Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil's contestants have to select the best performer

The contestants in Bigg Boss season 4 Tamil were given the Naada Illa Kaada task which is also called the Royal Family Task. In the task that took place previously, Suresh was asked to portray the king's role while Sanam the demon's role. In the recent episode, they are all asked to select the best performers of the task. They have a long discussion, after which they decide that Balaji Murugadoss and Archana Chandhoke are to be selected as the best performers.

Later, they also declare Sanam Shetty as the contestant who is voluntarily involved in all the tasks of the house. As Archana and Balaji are chosen as the best performers of the royal family vs demon task, Bigg Boss announces that they will compete with each other for captaincy. Along with that, Aajeedh Khalique and Aari Arjuna are sent to the glasshouse which is a jail built for the worst performers.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 21, 2020: Suresh Requests His Own Eviction

Contestants have a heated argument after they're asked to rank themselves

Later, Bigg Boss asks the contestants to rate themselves where the people who were rated the most will be the winner of the task, while those who were ranked the least would be chosen for the eviction in the coming week. During the task, there are many heated arguments between the contestants as each one thinks that they're better than the other. Balaji and Archana have a verbal spat where Balaji accused her of being biased towards him.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 20, 2020: Bigg Boss Imposes New Rule

After all the chaos, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, and Balaji Murugadoss are rated first, second and third position. On the other hand, Suresh Chakravarthy rated himself at no. 16. Suresh also mentions that even though Balaji is often honest and straightforward, he is very rude to the contestants. Balaji also apologises to Velmurugan in the presence of Shivani.

Jithan Ramesh's birthday celebration

Jithan Ramesh turns 38 on October 23 and his birthday is celebrated inside the Bigg Boss house. The actor's brother Jeeva sends a video note along with his other friends that are shown to him. He also cuts a birthday cake with the housemates that was sent by his family members.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 4 Tamil Written Update October 12 Episode: The Heartbreaking Task

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.