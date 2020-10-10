Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Balaji Questions His 'abusive & Alcoholic Parents'; Watch

On October 9, Vijay Television took to their social media handle and shared a new promo of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. The 35-second-long video featured contestant model Balaji Murugadoss, who was seen revealing details of his troubled childhood while stating his parents were abusive and alcoholic. Interestingly, Balaji Murugadoss shared his experience while taking part in a task called 'Kadandhu Vandha Padhai (The path they crossed)'.

Balaji's troubled childhood

In the new Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 promo, Balaji Murugadoss asserted that he has suffered severe physical abuse by his father, who is an alcoholic and used to beat him up with the tube used on LPG gas cylinders when he was already sick and lying down. Balaji further added that his mother too is an alcoholic and sided with his father in the abuse. Elaborating further, Balaji teared up when he said that right from first standard to twelfth standard his parents left him up in a hostel and never visited him or attended a parents-teachers meeting.

Later, he also questioned his parents on the show that if they cannot take care of a child properly why they should have given birth to him in the first place. Balaji's emotional outburst caused all the contestants to extended consolation. Fellow contestants Rio Raj, Suresh Chakravarthy and Ramya Pandian extended their support and moved towards him to offer a hug. Scroll down to watch the promo below.

Interestingly, the task, Kadandhu Vandha Padhai, is performed by the contestants from the past two days. Earlier, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 contestants Arandhangi Nisha and Gabriella spoke about being colour and body-shamed by people. Veteran actor Rekha, who took part in the task, shared the story of how Bharathiraja introduced her in films. Meanwhile, Anitha Sampath and Suresh Chakravarthy opened up about the struggles they faced in their lives.

Apart from this, the upcoming episode will also see a fight between Rekha Harris and Sanam Shetty in the kitchen. Sanam, who doesn't like Rekha cooking rice and daal before she could resume her cooking duty, will complain to the house captain, Ramya Pandian. Meanwhile, Suresh will walk away after he was named as the least inspiring contestant in the task.

